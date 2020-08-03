Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $166.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,041 shares of company stock worth $115,323,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

