Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 98.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.52 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.