Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.