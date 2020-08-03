CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 946 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,044.54 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,010.26.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

