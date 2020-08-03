Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $51.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6,140.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

