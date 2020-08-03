CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 99,738 Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth about $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 1,743,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,302,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 628,274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

