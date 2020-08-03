Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $255.92 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,270. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

