Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

