Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.