Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 151.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,523 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after purchasing an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in FOX by 419.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

