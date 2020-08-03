Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $188.00 on Monday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.13.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.