Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Equifax stock opened at $162.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

