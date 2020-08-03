nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $49,700,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 80.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 855,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in nVent Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 111.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 329,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

