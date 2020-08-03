Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $481,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 90.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

