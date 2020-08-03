J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,741 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

