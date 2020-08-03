CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 519,133 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.40% of Baytex Energy worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 12,718,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 9,614,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

BTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.72.

NYSE:BTE opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

