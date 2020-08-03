Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

