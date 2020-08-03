CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $2,876,494.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,217,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,311 shares of company stock valued at $28,564,519 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

NYSE:TYL opened at $357.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.89 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

