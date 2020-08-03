SVB Leerink Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $246.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $227.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $184.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at $116,942,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 828.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.