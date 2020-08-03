Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $255.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.04.

Shares of TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 160.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

