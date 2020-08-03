CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

XYL stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

