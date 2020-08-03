CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,459,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 375,435 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

