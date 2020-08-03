CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,916 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

VTR opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.