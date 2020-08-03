Piper Sandler Lowers TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $34.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2,686.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

