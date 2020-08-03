Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $240.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.