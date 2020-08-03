Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 68,874 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 68,874 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 505,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

