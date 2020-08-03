Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 103.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

