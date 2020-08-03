Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.36 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
