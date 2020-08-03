Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.36 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

