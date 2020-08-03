Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Centene by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.