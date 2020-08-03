Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Henry Schein worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after buying an additional 281,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.