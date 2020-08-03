Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.