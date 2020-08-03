Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $799,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Davita were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Davita by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Davita by 44.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Davita by 133.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE:DVA opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

