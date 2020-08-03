Strs Ohio Raises Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $33,190,830. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $167.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.