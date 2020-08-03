SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.