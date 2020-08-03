Piper Sandler Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $21.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.65.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

