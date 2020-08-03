Piper Sandler Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $21.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.65.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.
In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
