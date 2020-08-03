Raymond James Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of QCOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

