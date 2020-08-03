Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

