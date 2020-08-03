O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $470.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.42.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $477.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

