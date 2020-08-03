Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.25.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.