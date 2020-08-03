Morgan Stanley Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $171.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.06.

NYSE:SWK opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

