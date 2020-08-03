CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF opened at $125.36 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

