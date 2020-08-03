Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $68,689,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $60.47 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

