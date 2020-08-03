Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 61.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,579.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

SNN stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

