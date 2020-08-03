Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pentair were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $79,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

