Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $173.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pentair PLC Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Pentair PLC Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Raymond James & Associates Sells 751,322 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Raymond James & Associates Sells 751,322 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 34,844 Shares of Rollins, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 34,844 Shares of Rollins, Inc.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
W. R. Berkley Corp Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
W. R. Berkley Corp Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report