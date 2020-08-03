Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $173.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

