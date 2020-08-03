Raymond James & Associates Sells 751,322 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

