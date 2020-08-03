Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 34,844 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Rollins by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

