C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

