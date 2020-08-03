W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,874 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 72.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

