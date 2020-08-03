Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $216,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,259.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,627 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,789. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

